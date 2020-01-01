Last Call with Mike Pereira and Dean Blandino seriesDetail

Last Call with Mike Pereira and Dean Blandino logoLast Call with Mike Pereira and Dean Blandino

fs1
Mike Pereira and Dean Blandino highlight the most discussed officiating calls from the latest NFL week.

How to watch on FOX NOW?

Watch more content than ever before! Stream full episodes of your favorite FOX shows LIVE or ON DEMAND. Catch primetime FOX shows with a TV provider login. You can even restart Live TV to watch from the beginning!
Apple App StoreGoogle App Store
How To Watch
Watch more content than ever before! Stream full episodes of your favorite FOX shows LIVE or ON DEMAND. Catch primetime FOX shows with a TV provider login. You can even restart Live TV to watch from the beginning!
Apple App StoreGoogle App Store
  1. FOX
  2. Sports
  3. Last Call with Mike Pereira and Dean Blandino