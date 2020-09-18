L.A.'s Finest

S1 E1 - Pilot

When a boy is targeted by a powerful cartel, two female detectives race the clock to keep him safe.
Aired 9-22-20 • TV-14

"L.A.'s Finest" follows Syd Burnett, last seen in Miami taking down a drug cartel, who has seemingly left her complicated past behind to become an LAPD detective. Paired with a new partner, Nancy McKenna, a working mom with an equally complex history, Syd is forced to confront how her unapologetic lifestyle may be masking a greater personal secret. Taking on the most dangerous criminals in Los Angeles while skirting the rules, and speed limits, Syd and Nancy become a force to be reckoned with -- on the streets, and in each other's lives.

Meet the Cast

Gabrielle Union
Jessica Alba
Duane Martin
Zach Gilford
Ryan McPartllin
Sophie Reynolds
Ernie Hudson

