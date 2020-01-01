Ryan McPartllin

Ryan McPartlin is best known for five seasons on the hit action comedy "Chuck," as "Devon Captain Awesome Woodcomb." He more recently co-starred with Gerard Butler and Gary Oldman in the big screen thriller "Hunter Killer." Born and raised in Glen Ellyn, IL, McPartlin was discovered by renown photographer Bruce Weber and became a model for a prime campaign at Abercrombie & Fitch. It was not long before he parlayed a regular role on the daytime drama "Passions" into a lead role as Fran Drescher's younger love interest in the comedy "Living with Fran." McPartlin went on to star opposite Gina Gershon in the acclaimed Lifetime mini-series "Everything She Ever Wanted." McPartlin has accrued a variety of guest-star roles on such series as "Mad Men," "Fuller House," "Community" and "Playing House." He had recurring roles on Marc Cherry's "Devious Maids"; "Bad Judge," opposite Kate Walsh; and a star turn in "Sequestered." Additionally, McPartlin voiced the title role of animated feature "The Adventures of Clutch Powers." He also appeared in the telefilms "A Kind of Magic" and "The Flight Before Christmas," with Mayim Bialik.