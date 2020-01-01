KD

Kristin Davis

Kristin Davis is best known for the Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning series “Sex and the City,” in which she starred as the ever-hopeful “Charlotte York” for six seasons. The role earned her Emmy and Golden Globe Award nominations for Best Supporting Actress. Davis and her co-stars also won two Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. She reprised her iconic role in the 2008 big-screen hit “Sex and the City,” and then again in its sequel, “Sex and the City 2.” Davis most recently starred opposite Rob Lowe in the streaming adventure-romance film “Holiday in the Wild,” on which she also served as an executive producer. Additionally, Davis has starred in films including “Couples Retreat,” “Deck the Halls,” “The Shaggy Dog,” “Journey 2: The Mysterious Island” and Robert Rodriguez’s children’s adventure, “The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl 3-D.” Her producing credits also include the documentary “Gardeners of Eden.”