Labor of Love
Back to Labor of Love

Clips & Extras

stewart & kristy ride the centennial wheel tile image
Network Icon
Stewart & Kristy get cozy above Chicago's skyline.

Published 07-15-20 • 1m

kristy shows kyle some chicago love tile image
Network Icon
Coming to the end of the season, Kristy shows Kyle a little piece of Chicago she loves.

Published 07-15-20 • 1m

park date turns into child birth class tile image
Network Icon
Kyle and Kristy quickly realize this date is really another parent test!

Published 07-02-20 • 1m

stewart shows kristy a new home tile image
Network Icon
Stewart shows Kristy the home he envisions for their family, and good news, it's for sale!

Published 07-02-20 • 1m

marcus & kristy read to kindergarteners tile image
Network Icon
Kristy gets to see Marcus interact with kinder kids!

Published 07-02-20 • 1m

we need to talk: i just don't see us starting a family tile image
Network Icon
As the pool of dadchelors is narrowed down, Kristy has to make some tough decisions.

Published 07-01-20 • 2m

who has kristy kissed? tile image
Network Icon
Enjoy this compilation of kisses thus far on Labor of Love.

Published 06-30-20 • 1m

and then there were three tile image
Network Icon
It's down to the final three! Who will Kristy end up choosing?

Published 06-29-20 • 1m

celebrate father's day with these dads-in-training tile image
Network Icon
Celebrate Father's Day with these dads in training from LABOR OF LOVE!

Published 06-15-20 • 1m

kristy & trent have six flags all to themselves tile image
Network Icon
Kristy & Trent have a date to six flags that may be "the best date" Trent has ever been on.

Published 06-13-20 • 1m

the guys get ready for an unexpected endurance challenge tile image
Network Icon
The contestants believe they are getting tested in physical fitness, when it in reality they are practicing for labor.

Published 06-13-20 • 1m

the guys are woken up in the middle of the night tile image
Network Icon
The guys are woken up in the middle of the night to screaming babies.

Published 06-12-20 • 1m

kristy & kyle get an aerial yoga lesson tile image
Network Icon
Kristy and Kyle go on an aerial yoga date.

Published 06-12-20 • 1m

marcus & kristy play with kittens tile image
Network Icon
Marcus and Kristy get ready for a kitten date.

Published 06-12-20 • 1m

the guys get ready for an unexpected endurance challenge tile image
Network Icon
The contestants believe they are getting tested in physical fitness, when it in reality they are practicing for labor.

Published 06-12-20 • 1m

the dadchelors get a taste of what labor feels like tile image
Network Icon
The contestant compete to determine which dad can endure the pain of labor the longest.

Published 06-12-20 • 2m

we need to talk: we need to keep dating tile image
Network Icon
Saying goodbye is tough...most of the time.

Published 06-09-20 • 2m

preview: catch up on your new favorite reality show tile image
Network Icon
Don't miss all-new episodes of LABOR OF LOVE, THU at 9/8c only on FOX! Or watch anytime on FOXNOW or HULU!

Published 06-02-20 • 1m

kristin checks in with an emotional kristy tile image
Network Icon
Kristin checks in with Kristy after an emotional break up.

Published 05-29-20 • 2m

trent steps up his game tile image
Network Icon
Trent steps up his game with a very "Say Anything" inspired moment.

Published 05-29-20 • 1m

kristy hosts a child's party tile image
Network Icon
Kristy and one of the guys have to host a kid's party.

Published 05-29-20 • 1m

the guys have to take an aptitude test tile image
Network Icon
Some of the guys struggle to take an aptitude test.

Published 05-29-20 • 1m

trent thinks someone stole his stuffed cat tile image
Network Icon
Trent thinks someone stole his stuffed cat, Snoots.

Published 05-29-20 • 1m

the guys get schooled by kids tile image
Network Icon
Kristy and the guys get schooled in trivia by kids.

Published 05-29-20 • 1m

we need to talk: there's no connection tile image
Network Icon
Kristy has the "We Need To Talk" with Jason, Angelo, and Walker.

Published 05-29-20 • 2m

kristy decides who goes home next tile image
Network Icon
Kristy summons Mario, Budge, Matthew, & Angelo to her first round of "We Need to Talk" in order to decide who is staying, and who is going home.

Published 05-27-20 • 2m

things get real between kristy & matt tile image
Network Icon
Kristy & Matt get closer on their campfire date, even with an unwanted surprise.

Published 05-26-20 • 1m

kristin explains the bear challenge tile image
Network Icon
Kristy is going to get some one-on-one time with the boys, but there's a special twist that will test these soon-to-be fathers.

Published 05-26-20 • 1m

kristy says goodbye tile image
Network Icon
Kristy Says Goodbye
Kristy says goodbye to the first round of bachelors.

Published 05-20-20 • 1m

kristin davis: hostess with the mostess tile image
Network Icon
Sex and The City's Kristin Davis talks about hosting FOX's new dating show, LABOR OF LOVE.

Published 05-04-20 • 1m

kristy has her first date with matt tile image
Network Icon
Kristy and Matt have their first one on one around the campfire.

Published 04-30-20 • 1m

kristin davis explains the bear challenge tile image
Network Icon
Host Kristin Davis tells Kristy about the next challenge, and a bear is involved? Check it out.

Published 04-30-20 • 1m

the bachelors move into the house tile image
Network Icon
The bachelors move into their new home.

Published 04-30-20 • 1m

the men receive their specimen cups tile image
Network Icon
Are the men fit enough to be fathers? They're about to find out.

Published 04-30-20 • 1m

kristy shares her story tile image
Network Icon
Kristy takes a tour of her new home and shares her story to host Kristin Davis.

Published 04-30-20 • 2m

the men discover the first challenge tile image
Network Icon
The men discover the first challenge Kristin has set up is a fertility test.

Published 04-28-20 • 1m

the bachelors move in tile image
Network Icon
The bachelors get settled in their new home just across the way from Kristin's home.

Published 04-28-20 • 1m

kristy shares her story tile image
Network Icon
Kristy takes a tour of her new home and shares her story to host Kristin Davis.

Published 04-28-20 • 2m

  1. FOX
  2. Entertainment
  3. Labor of Love
  4. Clips