THIS SUMMER, FOLLOW ONE WOMAN’S MISSION TO MOTHERHOOD, AS A WHOLE NEW KIND OF REALITY SHOW IS BORN, ON THE NEW DATING SERIES WITH A TWIST “LABOR OF LOVE,” PREMIERING THURSDAY, MAY 21, ON FOX

Emmy Award-Nominated Actress Kristin Davis (“Sex and the City”) to Host

This summer, FOX levels up dating to mating by taking viewers along on one woman’s unconventional journey toward potential love and motherhood with the new unscripted show LABOR OF LOVE. The groundbreaking series, hosted by award-winning actress Kristin Davis (“Sex and the City”), and produced by Propagate Content (“Charmed,” “Haunted,” “Running Wild With Bear Grylls”) and Full Picture (“Project Runway”), will debut Thursday, May 21 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

LABOR OF LOVE focuses on Kristy Katzmann, a 41-year old, smart, successful and beautiful career woman who seems to have it all – that is, except the one thing she wants the most. Like so many women in America today, she is ready to have a child and start a family, but has yet to meet the potential father of her children. Kristy will be matched with 15 sexy, sophisticated and like-minded men, who are ready to let their paternal sides shine.

Each week, the aspiring fathers-to-be will be faced with challenges that will put their parenting and partnership skills to the test. If they prove worthy, they will advance to the next week, and for those who don’t, Kristy will let them know that she does not see herself starting a family with them. After eight weeks of intuitive and hilarious challenges, breathtakingly romantic dates and some heartwarming, yet borderline awkward gestures from the men, mother-to-be Kristy, with the help of Kristin as a sounding board, will decide if she has found the man with whom she’d like to settle down and start a family or if she’d rather continue on the path to motherhood on her own.

“When I first heard the premise of LABOR OF LOVE, I knew I had to be a part of this show,” said Kristin Davis. “I believe every woman should feel empowered to go after their dreams, whether it be professional or personal, and to be at Kristy’s side as she took her future into her own hands was truly exciting.”

LABOR OF LOVE is produced by Propagate Content and Full Picture. Howard Owens, Ben Silverman, Anne Walls, Spike Van Briesen and Laurie Girion serve as executive producers. Kristin Davis is a producer.

About Kristin Davis

Kristin Davis is best known for the Emmy and Golden Globe-winning series “Sex and the City,” in which she starred as the ever-hopeful “Charlotte York” for six seasons. The role earned her individual Best Supporting Actress nominations for both an Emmy Award and a Golden Globe. Davis and her co-stars also won two Screen Actors Guild Awards® for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. Davis reprised her iconic role of “Charlotte” in the 2008 big-screen hit “Sex and the City,” and then again in its sequel, “Sex and the City 2.” She most recently starred opposite Rob Lowe in the adventure-romance film “Holiday in the Wild,” on which she also served as an executive producer. Additionally, Davis has starred in films including “Couples Retreat,” “Deck the Halls,” “The Shaggy Dog,” “Journey 2: The Mysterious Island” and Robert Rodriguez’s children’s adventure, “The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl 3-D.” Her producing credits also include the documentary “Gardeners of Eden.”

About Propagate Content

Founded by Ben Silverman and Howard Owens, who pioneered the global format business in the late 1990s, Propagate has offices in Los Angeles, New York and Paris. Its recent credits include the “Hillary” documentary that premiered at Sundance and Berlin and now streams on Hulu, as well as the unscripted “November 13: Attack on Paris,” “Haunted” and “Prank Encounters” for Netflix; “In Search Of” and “Kings of Pain” for the History Channel; and the upcoming Notre Dame documentary for ABC; and the scripted "Blood and Treasure" and "Broke" for CBS; “Charmed” for the CW; and “Emma” and “Wireless” for Quibi. Propagate’s expanding portfolio of companies includes Electus (“You vs. Wild,” “Running Wild With Bear Grylls,” “Jane the Virgin,” “Fashion Star”), Big Breakfast (“Adam Ruins Everything,” “Hot Date”) and Notional (the “Chopped” franchise), as well as talent management firms Artists First, Authentic Talent & Literary Management and Select Management. Silverman and Owens previously founded Reveille, producing hits including “The Office,” “The Tudors,” “Ugly Betty” and “MasterChef.” Silverman went on to serve as Co-Chairman of NBC Network and Studio and form Electus. Owens served as President of National Geographic Channels Worldwide.

About Full Picture

Full Picture Productions is best known for the game-changing series “Project Runway,” which it produced for 17 seasons and received 14 consecutive Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Reality Competition Program. Additionally, it produced FYI’s “Home Grown Makeover,” Lifetime’s “Project Runway: Junior” and Lifetime.com’s “Behind The Seams.” Beyond its television output, the company specializes in award-winning digital content for clients like Google, Elle, National Women’s Soccer League, Maybelline and Madonna’s MDNA SKIN line. Full Picture Productions is a division of Full Picture. www.fullpicproductions.com