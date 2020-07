OM

Olivia Macklin

Nichole

Olivia Macklin recently was seen on cable’s “The Young Pope.” Her other credits include the series “Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll,” the film “Radium Girls” and the theater production “Horse Girls,” in which she played the lead role. Macklin is originally from Chicago, IL, and received her B.A. in performance from Fordham University in 2015. She currently resides in New York City.