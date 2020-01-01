KM

Kim Matula

Ronnie

Kim Matula is best known for her work on “The Bold and the Beautiful,” for which she received a Daytime Emmy Award nomination. She also was seen on the cable series “UnREAL.” Her other television credits include “Teachers,” “The Defenders” and “How I Met Your Mother.” Matula recently completed filming the upcoming feature “Fighting with My Family,” appearing opposite Florence Pugh, Vince Vaughn, Nick Frost and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. She also starred in the feature film “Dawn Patrol,” opposite Scott Eastwood. She currently resides in Los Angeles.