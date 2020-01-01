EW

Ed Weeks

Micah

Ed Weeks is a British actor and performer best known for his role on “The Mindy Project,” opposite Mindy Kaling. He also starred as the lead of the cable television movie “Project Greenlight: The Leisure Class,” produced by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon. Weeks’ other television credits include the British television series “The It Crowd,” “Dirty Sexy Funny,” “My Family” and “Not Going Out.” Also an accomplished writer, Weeks has written on the series “Hotel Trubble,” “Clone,” “The Peter Serafinowicz Show,” “Man Stroke Woman” and “Anna & Katy.” As one-half of the sketch comedy act Tommy and the Weeks, Weeks has performed shows at venues across the U.K., with Tommy and the Weeks sketches also having been broadcast in the U.K. He currently resides in Los Angeles.