Peter Stormare Artem

Actor Peter Stormare made his American film breakthrough in the dark comedy “Fargo” in 1997, but was already a celebrated actor, director, producer and playwright in his native Sweden. Stormare is known for his roles in such films as “Armageddon,” “The Lost World: Jurassic Park,” “Minority Report,” “Constantine,” “Bad Boys 2,” “22 Jump Street” and “The Big Lebowski.” He can be seen on cable’s “American Gods.” His other television credits include “Prison Break” and “The Blacklist.” In 2016, Stormare co-created and starred in the web television series “Swedish Dicks.” He currently resides in Los Angeles.