Nathan Lee Graham Bernard

Actor Nathan Lee Graham recently was seen in the film “Zoolander 2.” His other film credits include “Zoolander,” “Sweet Home Alabama,” “Hitch” and the independent films “Confessions of an Action Star,” “Bad Actress,” “Trophy Kids” and “Migraine.” Graham’s television credits include “The Comeback,” with guest roles on “Scrubs,” “Absolutely Fabulous” and “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.” He also appeared on the web series “Hug O Gram,” for which he garnered several awards. His stage appearances on Broadway include “The Wild Party,” “Priscilla, Queen of the Desert” and “The View Upstairs,” for which Graham was nominated for the 2017 Lucille Lortel Award for Best Featured Actor. Graham’s other theater credits include “The Colored Museum,” earning him an IRNE Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Play; the Off-Broadway production “Wig Out,” for which he received a Drama League Award nomination; and “The Wild Party,” winning him a Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Featured Performance. Graham is a graduate of Webster University in St. Louis, MO. He currently resides in New York City.