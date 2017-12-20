Dylan McDermott Capt. Dave Pratman

Golden Globe winner and Emmy Award nominee Dylan McDermott’s television credits include Ryan Murphy’s drama, “American Horror Story,” and the Emmy Award-winning series “The Practice,” for which McDermott won the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama, and received two additional Golden Globe nominations and an Emmy Award nomination. McDermott’s film credits include Antoine Fuqua’s “Olympus Has Fallen,” starring opposite Morgan Freeman; the critically acclaimed indie drama “The Perks of Being a Wallflower”; the comedy “The Campaign,” co-starring with Will Ferrell and Zach Galifianakis; “Steel Magnolias”; “In the Line of Fire,” opposite Clint Eastwood; and “Miracle On 34th Street,” starring with Sir Richard Attenborough. Among his theater credits are Eve Ensler’s “The Treatment,” for which he was nominated for a Drama League Award; Nicky Silver’s production of “Three Changes” at Playwrights Horizons; and Neil Simon’s “Biloxi Blues.” McDermott currently resides in Los Angeles.