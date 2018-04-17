Video Poster

LA To Vegas

Ronnie Deserves Her Dream Job
Ronnie tells the HR guy why she deserves a chance for her dream job.

Aired 4-30-18

Bernard Wants To Help Ronnie Get Her Dream Job
Bernard vows to help Ronnie get the job she wants.

Aired 4-30-18

Bernard Throws Alan In Front Of A Cart
Bernard throws Alan in front of a cart so Ronnie can talk to the HR guy.

Aired 4-30-18

Captain Dave Wants Colin's Wedding Ring
Artem suggests Colin give Captain Dave his wedding ring from his divorce.

Aired 4-30-18

Ronnie Gets Jealous Of A Former Colleague
Ronnie is jealous when she finds out a former colleague got the job she wanted.

Aired 4-30-18

Nichole Doesn't Want Captain Dave To Marry Her Mom
Nichole begs Captain Dave not to propose to her mother.

Aired 4-30-18

Captain Dave Is Having Too Much Fun
Captain Dave has been coping with his break up.

Aired 4-25-18

The Best Of Captain Dave
Check out some of Captain Dave's best one liners from season one of LA TO VEGAS.

Aired 4-25-18

Captain Dave Denies Setting Off The Warning Light
Dave is having a hard time dealing with his break-up and denies setting off the warning light in the cockpit.

Aired 4-24-18

Bernard Wastes A Great Performance On Captain Dave
Bernard tries to cheer Dave up after a break-up and feels like he wasted a great performance.

Aired 4-24-18

Captain Dave Loses His Cool Over The Intercom
Dave loses his cool over the cockpit intercom and airs Colin's relationship.

Aired 4-24-18

Ronnie's Boyfriend Is Staying With Her
Ronnie's boyfriend finally gets to see her out of her work element.

Aired 4-17-18

Ronnie Wants To Impress Bryan
Ronnie has made a long list of activities for her and Bryan even if they're not stuff she would normally do.

Aired 4-17-18

Captain Dave Plugs Patricia's Store
Captain Dave gives a shameless plug for Patricia's store on his plane.

Aired 4-17-18

Captain Dave Invites Himself To Ronnie's Party
Ronnie is hosting a dinner party and Captain Dave overhears.

Aired 4-16-18

Colin Can't Pick Up Women
Colin's attempts to hit on women have been nothing but a failure.

Aired 4-16-18

Ronnie Hosts A Dinner Party
Things are pretty hectic at Ronnie's dinner party.

Aired 4-16-18

Captain Dave Expresses His Woes
Captain Dave is upset with how the training conference is turning out.

Aired 4-9-18

Ronnie Calls Out The Instructor
Ronnie calls out the instructor for being unfair only to have it back fire on her.

Aired 4-9-18

Captain Dave, Ronnie, & Bernard Arrive At The Training Conference
Captain Dave, Ronnie and Bernard arrive; Ronnie's already drinking and Dave's ready to catch up with the guys.

Aired 4-7-18

Captain Dave Is Training With The Newbies
Captain Dave is confused when he walks into training with a bunch of young people.

Aired 4-7-18

Captain Dave, Ronnie, & Bernard Have The Day Off
Captain Dave, Ronnie, & Bernard have the day off for Jackpot training.

Aired 4-7-18

The Crew Meets The Famous Jack Silver
Captain Dave, Ronnie, and Bernard finally meet Jack Silver.

Aired 3-29-18

Jack Silver Gives Captain Dave Life Advice
Jack Silver gives Captain Dave advice and asks what his dreams are.

Aired 3-29-18

Ronnie & Bernard Try To Impress Jack Silver
Ronnie and Bernard try to impress Jack but end up arguing about who is the better flight attendant.

Aired 3-29-18

Captain Dave, Ronnie & Bernard Wait For Jack Silver
Captain Dave, Ronnie and Bernard eagerly await for the owner of Jackpot Airlines.

Aired 3-29-18

Best Of Bernard
Here are the best of Bernard's crazy one liners.

Aired 3-29-18

Nichole Lies To Her Mother
Nichole tells her mother that her and Captain Dave are dating.

Aired 3-26-18

Bernard Needs One More Spectacle
Bernard is displeased with his amazing birthday party.

Aired 3-26-18

Bernard Talks About His Birthday Party
Ronnie & Bernard talk about his amazing birthday parties.

Aired 3-26-18

Artem Knows Nichole's Secret
Nichole tells Artem why she can't tell her mother her secret.

Aired 3-26-18

Colin Chats With Ronnie's Date
Things get awkward when Colin has a talk with Ronnie's date.

Aired 3-26-18

Captain Dave Tells A Gross Joke
Not only is Alan disappointed Captain Dave can't go to his bowling match, but he's not too fond of his jokes either.

Aired 3-26-18

Ronnie Makes An Announcement That The Flight Is Overbooked
Ronnie makes an announcement about the plane being overbooked and makes an offer to the passengers.

Aired 3-19-18

Bernard & Ronnie Talk About Her Dating Life
Bernard and Ronnie talk about her dating life and going on a first date with a guy she recently met.

Aired 3-19-18

Colin, Nicole & Artem Gate Gets Busy
Colin, Nicole & Artem gate gets busy while they wait for their flight.

Aired 3-19-18

Colin Interrupts Bryan & Ronnie's Plane Date
Colin interrupts Bryan & Ronnie's plane date and they find out the flight is overbooked.

Aired 3-19-18

Bryan Surprises Ronnie On The Plane
Bryan surprises Ronnie on the plane and offers to have their first date.

Aired 3-19-18

Captain Dave Shows Ronnie Parking Lot B
Captain Dave doesn't live in a typical house.

Aired 3-9-18

Ronnie Stays With Captain Dave
Captain Dave shows Ronnie around his digs.

Aired 3-9-18

Captain Dave Wants To Help Ronnie
Things didn't work out when Ronnie tried to stay with Bernard so Captain Dave has another solution.

Aired 3-9-18

Bernard Lays Down The Law
Bernard has quite a few rules for Ronnie when she stays with him.

Aired 3-9-18

Ronnie Got Evicted
Ronnie got evicted and is living out of a garbage bag of clothes.

Aired 3-9-18

Colin Is Bummed About His Low Professor Review
Colin doesn't like that he was rated so low on a professor review.

Aired 3-9-18

Captain Dave Organizes Guy's Night
In order to cheer up Colin, Captain Dave suggests a guy's night.

Aired 3-6-18

Bernard Deploys The Emergency Slide
Bernard and the boys attempt to slide down the emergency exit slide.

Aired 3-6-18

Artem Has Told Everyone About Colin's Divorce
Despite Colin's efforts to keep it a secret, Artem has told everyone about the divorce.

Aired 3-6-18

Ronnie Has A Moment With The Restaurant Owner
Ronnie has a connection with the restaurant manager.

Aired 3-6-18

Captain Dave Is Ready To Party
Captain Dave and the boys have some time off.

Aired 3-6-18

Captain Dave Has Been Divorced Three Times
Captain Dave tries to make Colin feel a little better about the divorce.

Aired 3-6-18

Colin Has Been Served
Colin talks to Artem about being served in the airport.

Aired 3-6-18

Ronnie Goes To The Dentist
It's been a while since Ronnie has been at the dentist.

Aired 2-24-18

Ronnie Barges Into The Cockpit
Ronnie barges into the cockpit to ask Captain Dave to keep the altitude below 10,000 feet.

Aired 2-23-18

Ronnie Interrupts The Fight
Captains Dave & Steve are about to fight but are interrupted by Ronnie.

Aired 2-23-18

Bernard Tells Captain Steve He's Calling Off The Fight
Bernard tells Captain Steve that he’s calling off the fight.

Aired 2-23-18

Colin Trains Captain Dave
Colin trains Captain Dave before his fight.

Aired 2-23-18

Ronnie Finds Out Artem Is A Dentist
Ronnie talks about discovering that Artem is actually a dentist.

Aired 2-23-18

Bernard Bumps Into Captain Steve On The Flight
Bernard discovers Captain Steve on the flight.

Aired 2-23-18

Captain Dave Confronts Captain Steve
Captain Dave confronts Captain Steve and they plan a fight.

Aired 2-23-18

Bernard Tells Ronnie They Have A Problem
Bernard tells Ronnie that they have a problem, and that Captain Steve is on the flight.

Aired 2-23-18

Nobody Likes Captain Dave
Captain Dave realizes that nobody really likes him.

Aired 2-2-18

Ronnie Knows How To Play Her Cards
Ronnie knows how to get Captain Dave & Bernard to do what she wants.

Aired 2-2-18

Time To Make Everyone Angry
The flight crew can't find the source of the strange smell.

Aired 2-2-18

Artem & Nichole Find A Weird Smell
Artem & Nichole don't know where that bad odor is coming from.

Aired 2-2-18

Ronnie & Bernard Meet Colin's Son
Ronnie & Bernard don't know how to act around children.

Aired 2-2-18

Captain Dave Is Rude To The Custodial Staff
Captain Dave doesn't know how to talk nicely to his fellow workers.

Aired 2-2-18

What Would Your Character Do: Baby
The cast of LA TO VEGAS shares what their character would do if a baby wouldn’t stop crying on a flight.

Aired 1-31-18

What Would Your Character Do: Stinky Feet
The cast of LA TO VEGAS answer what their character would do if a passenger had stinky feet.

Aired 1-31-18

What Would Your Character Do: Alcohol
The cast of LA TO VEGAS explains what their character would do if the plane ran out of alcohol.

Aired 1-31-18

What Would Your Character Do: Engine
The cast of LA TO VEGAS explains what their character would do if the plane’s engine caught fire.

Aired 1-31-18

What Would Your Character Do: Romantic
The cast of LA TO VEGAS sheds light on what their character would do if they heard a couple getting romantic in the lavatory.

Aired 1-31-18

What Would Your Character Do: Barf Bag
The cast of LA TO VEGAS shares what their character would do if a sick passenger didn’t have a barf bag.

Aired 1-31-18

Ronnie Gives Captain Dave Some Dating Advice
Captain Dave confides in Ronnie with a little secret about his love life hoping she'll give him some advice.

Aired 1-24-18

Captain Dave Advertises One Of His Favorite Stops In Vegas
Kim Bong Dills: Sponsored By Jackpot Airlines.

Aired 1-24-18

Captain Dave Flirts With Gwen
Captain Dave is not as smooth as many think he is.

Aired 1-24-18

First Look: LA TO VEGAS
A new comedy about an airline crew and passengers who fly from LA to Vegas with one goal in mind – to come back a winner.

Aired 1-23-18

Dylan McDermott Vs. Dermot Mulroney
Dylan McDermott and Dermot Mulroney play arch piloting rivals in the next episode of LA TO VEGAS. Buckle up for a bumpy ride!

Aired 1-12-18

Captain Dave Does Not Like Steve
Ronnie asks Captain Dave why he doesn't like Steve.

Aired 1-12-18

Steve Punches Captain Dave
Captain Dave and Steve get into a fight.

Aired 1-12-18

Ronnie & Bernard Tell Captain Dave About His Replacement
Ronnie & Bernard tell Dave that he’s not going to like this replacement, Captain Steve.

Aired 1-12-18

Artem Brings Colin To Nichole’s Strip Club
Artem brings Colin to Nichole’s strip club for help.

Aired 1-12-18

Captain Dave Checks On The Cockpit
Captain Dave checks in on Captain Steve in the cockpit.

Aired 1-12-18

Captain Dave Arrives Late
Captain Dave arrives late, and is on Captain Dave time.

Aired 1-12-18

Captain Dave Flies Coach
Captain Dave doesn't like what he finds in coach.

Aired 1-12-18

The Crew Guesses Who A Bag Belongs To
The crew guesses who the unattended bag belongs to and find out it’s Captain Dave’s.

Aired 1-5-18

Artem & Nichole Find A Dead Passenger
Artem talks about Gone Girl, then he & Nichole realize the passenger is dead.

Aired 1-5-18

Artem Gets The Passengers To Sing Hava Nagila
Artem gets the passengers to sing Hava Nagila.

Aired 1-5-18

Captain Dave & Ronnie Figure Out What To Do With The Dead Passenger
Ronnie is convinced that it's best not to draw attention to the dead passenger during the flight.

Aired 1-5-18

Colin & Ronnie Move A Dead Body
Colin & Ronnie move the dead body through the plane.

Aired 1-5-18

Colin Corners Ronnie For An Explanation
Colin wants an explanation from Ronnie.

Aired 1-5-18

Colin Calls Ronnie Out
Colin calls Ronnie out on not showing up.

Aired 1-5-18

Captain Dave Makes An Announcement From The Cockpit
Captain Dave makes a ridiculous announcement from the cockpit.

Aired 1-5-18

Captain Dave Nailed An Interview With Aviator Magazine
Captain Dave announces to Ronnie & Bernard that he nailed an interview with Aviator Magazine.

Aired 1-5-18

Jackpot Tips To Vegas
The experienced Jackpot Airlines Flight Crew share their tips to Vegas.

Aired 1-2-18

Ronnie Scolds Captain Dave
Ronnie stops Captain Dave from trying to take a girl to the cockpit.

Aired 12-26-17

Captain Dave Goes To The Airport Bar
Captain Dave goes to the airport bar to have a drink.

Aired 12-26-17

Ronnie & Colin Get Into A Confusing Fight
Ronnie and Colin get into a confusing fight and then move into lavatory to make-out.

Aired 12-26-17

Ronnie Talks Colin Into Drinking With Her
Ronnie talks Colin into taking a drink with her on the flight.

Aired 12-26-17

Ronnie Quits The Airline
Ronnie gets frustrated and quits the airline.

Aired 12-26-17

Ronnie Tells Captain Dave To Fly The Plane
Ronnie tells Captain Dave to fly the plane instead of making jokes to the passengers.

Aired 12-26-17

Ronnie & Bernard Give The Seatbelt & Safety Demo
Ronnie and Bernard give the seatbelt and safety demo to the passengers on the flight.

Aired 12-26-17

Captain Dave Makes An Announcement
Captain Dave makes an announcement about lost wages to the passengers.

Aired 12-26-17

Captain Dave’s 2018 Resolutions
No more late night tacos or early morning tacos... Captain Dave shares his resolutions for 2018.

Aired 12-22-17

Holiday Travel Tips
The cast of “L.A. To Vegas” share their tips on how to make their holiday travel less turbulent.

Aired 12-14-17

Pre-Flight Video: Safety Features
Jackpot Airlines flight crew prep passengers for flight to Las Vegas from Los Angeles.

Aired 12-7-17

First Look: Service To Lost Wages
The cast of LA TO VEGAS takes flight with a sneak peek of their new high-flying comedy!

Aired 12-4-17

Aired 12-2-17

Preview: The City Of Lost Wages
Don't miss the series premiere of LA TO VEGAS, JAN 2018 on FOX!

Aired 11-1-17

LA To Vegas: Official Trailer
From the guys that brought you Anchorman and Talladega Nights and the co-creator of Modern Family comes the all-new FOX series, LA TO VEGAS.

Aired 6-27-17