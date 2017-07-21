About the Show

New comedy LA TO VEGAS airs Tuesdays, (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. From executive producers Will Ferrell (“Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy,” “Elf”), Adam McKay (“The Big Short”), Lon Zimmet (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), Chris Henchy (“Entourage,” “The Other Guys”), Owen Burke (“Drunk History”) and executive producer/director Steve Levitan (“Modern Family”), LA TO VEGAS is a workplace comedy about an airline crew and the eccentric passengers who, every weekend, take a no-frills roundtrip flight from Los Angeles to Las Vegas with one goal in mind – to come back a winner. The series stars Kim Matula (“UnREAL”), Ed Weeks (“The Mindy Project”), Nathan Lee Graham (“The Comeback,” “Hitch”) and Olivia Macklin (“The Young Pope”) with Peter Stormare (“The Big Lebowski”) and Emmy Award nominee and Golden Globe winner Dylan McDermott (“The Practice,” “American Horror Story”). Levitan directed the premiere episode. Josh Bycel, Jonathan Fener and Jeff Morton also serve as executive producers.