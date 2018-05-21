Knock Knock Live was a reality series that aired for one season on FOX in 2015. This can’t-miss, life-changing television event tapped country superstar Kellie Pickler, actress and singer Adrienne Bailon, TV host Ross Mathews, host and recording artist Jordan “Shorty” Johnson and TV/radio personality Chuey Martinez as co-hosts.

The weekly series featured host Ryan Seacrest live in a Los Angeles-based studio, while his team – Pickler, Bailon, Mathews, Johnson and Martinez – traveled across America, arriving at unsuspecting people’s doorsteps with a chance to win big prizes, turn their wildest dreams into reality and even meet their favorite celebrities, including David Beckham, Luke Bryan, Common, Florida Georgia Line, Mike Holmes, Lea Michele, Meghan Trainor and many more.

