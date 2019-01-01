Kitchen Nightmares was a series starring Gordon Ramsay that aired for six seasons on FOX, from 2007 to 2014. In the show, Ramsay helped struggling restaurants keep their businesses above water. The restaurant owners turned to Ramsay and his team for one last hope before having to shut their doors forever. Many of these restaurants were beyond repair, leaving Ramsay to face a nearly impossible task. Some closed their doors, others got back on their feet, but all of them called Chef Ramsay to wake them up from their Kitchen Nightmares.

Each week, Chef Ramsay visited a new establishment with myriad problems – whether these restaurants were empty or dirty or had bad staff chemistry, the owners had nowhere else to turn. He delved deep into the inner workings of each eatery, from unsanitary refrigerators to lazy and inexperienced staff, in order to diagnose the real problems. When Ramsay brought the issues to light for the owners and their staffs, some immediately got on board to make the changes, while others outright rejected Ramsay’s advice. Whether he suggested changes to the restaurant operations, offered updates to the menu or gave the establishment a makeover, Chef Ramsay did all he could to save these often unsalvageable restaurants. But no matter what Ramsay did, it ultimately was up to the restaurant owners to take his advice and use it – or face closure.

Kitchen Nightmares was a co-production of ITV Studios America and Optomen in association with A. Smith & Co. Productions. Arthur Smith, Kent Weed, Patricia Llewellyn, Gordon Ramsay and Lindsay Kugler served as executive producers.

