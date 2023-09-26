Home
Sports
Local
News
Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
Kitchen Nightmares
Mondays 8/7c
Ramsay urges two brothers to work through their conflicts to save their beloved diner.
Season 1 (1 Episode) • Drama • TV-PG
Start Watching S1 E1
Watchlist
Season 1
NEW
S1 E1 Bel Aire
Ramsay urges two brothers to work through their conflicts to save their beloved diner.
Aired 9-26-23 • TV-14
Clips & Extras
0:30
Kitchen Nightmares S1 Trailer
Each episode follows Gordon Ramsay as he revamps a restaurant in crisis, exposing the stressful realities of running a successful food business.
Aired 9-22-23 • TV-PG
1:24
Kitchen Nightmares First Look
Get your sick bags ready and enjoy this first look inside the brand new season of Kitchen Nightmares with Gordon Ramsay.
Aired 9-21-23 • TV-PG
Meet the Cast
See All
Gordon Ramsay
Gordon Ramsay
FOX
Entertainment
Kitchen Nightmares
Season 1