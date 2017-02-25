KICKING & SCREAMING is a new competition series that teams 10 expert survivalists with pampered partners to face the toughest challenges of their lives. From executive producer Matt Kunitz (“Wipeout,” “Fear Factor”), in association with Lionsgate Television, and hosted by Hannah Simone (NEW GIRL), the series drops these unlikely duos into a tropical jungle in Fiji, where they must overcome dangerous animals, raging rivers, hunger and extreme weather.

While these no-nonsense survivalists are accustomed to fending for themselves, there’s one thing for which none of their previous expeditions have prepared them: their nature-phobic partners, who think “glamping” is roughing it. To win the competition, and a cash prize of $500,000, the experts will have to drag their partners, KICKING & SCREAMING, to the finish line.



PRODUCTION COMPANIES: Lionsgate Television, Pulse Creative

CREATORS: Matt Kunitz, David Shumsky, Mark Harris

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Matt Kunitz, Anthony Dominici

CO-EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: David Shumsky, Mark Harris, Rebecca Shumsky Quinn

HOST: Hannah Simone