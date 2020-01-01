Justice With Judge Jeanine

S2020 E35 - Saturday, August 29

On today's episode of 'Justice with Judge Jeanine', Jeanine sits down with Eric Trump to discuss his message to President Trump at the RNC; meanwhile, democrats say the pandemic will be Trump’s undoing.
Aired 8-30-20

