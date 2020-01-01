Worldwide Concert for Our Culture: Jazz at Lincoln Center’s 2020 Gala

The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis is joined by special guests from around the world, including Chucho Valdés (Cuba) , Cécile McLorin Salvant and Sullivan Fortner (USA), Hamilton de Holanda (Brazil), Igor Butman (Russia), Dianne Reeves (USA), Nduduzo Makhathini (South Africa), Baqir Abbas (Pakistan), Brussels Jazz Orchestra (Belgium), Makoto Ozone (Japan), and WDR Big Band (Germany).



This concert will bring us all together to uplift and encourage us with the wisdom and insights of major artists who have represented and elevated their respective cultures for decades. Each will play the song that made them fall in love with jazz, and we are sure it will lift us from the isolation of this moment to the collective memory of a greater future.



2020 Gala Honorees:

Clarence Otis and Jacqueline L. Bradley: The Ed Bradley Award for Leadership in Jazz

Phil Schaap: Jazz at Lincoln Center Award for Artistic Excellence

Official Website: https://www.jazz.org/gala2020/