It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

Teaser: Dennis' Double LifeDennis reveals he has a baby from his Wade Boggs layover in North Dakota. Everyone offers a solution for how to get him out of this jam. Mac suggests they pretend to be a couple and Frank wants to make the broad a "decent" proposal b/c $1 million for sex is indecent. In the end, Dennis has to decide which life he wants to continue to lead.
Teaser: The Gang Tends BarIt's Valentine's Day and Paddy's is packed with customers. Dennis implores the gang to do one day of actual work but everyone else is distracted by a mystery crate Cricket spotted in the alley. Eventually, the gang becomes convinced Dennis really wants them to work on their relationships and everyone shares their grievances without much resolution.
Teaser: PTSDeeAfter finding out she's a male stripper's "rock bottom," Dee goes on a mission to prove she's the best thing that ever happened to him. Dennis takes over for the stripper with the help of his bag boy, Charlie. Meanwhile, Mac and Frank get sucked into a VR war game that causes Mac to develop his own case of PTSD.
Teaser: Old Lady House: A Situation ComedyCharlie thinks Mac's mom is holding his mom hostage so the gang installs spy cameras in their house to monitor what's going on. What they end up discovering is the moms are quite entertaining once Dennis makes some quick edits and adds a laugh track to the surveillance footage. Dee wants in on the new hit show and Frank becomes obsessed with banging Charlie's mom now that he's seen her on TV.
Teaser: The Gang Goes to a Water ParkThe gang takes a trip to a local waterpark, ripe with personal agendas and ulterior motives. Dennis feeds off his mantra of "the park provides" and takes on a protégé. Frank and Charlie are determined to ride every ride by any means necessary and Mac and Dee get stuck in a tube slide for most of the day.