It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

fxxWEDNESDAYS | 10 PM
Can he riff?
Introducing...The power play. Watch this selected scene from Season 13, Episode 2 of Sunny.

Aired 9-14-18

The Safe Word
There's no escape. Watch this selected scene from Season 13, Episode 2 of Sunny.

Aired 9-13-18

Teaser: The Gang Beats Boggs: Ladies Reboot
To one-up the guys, Dee has organized an "all-female reboot" of the Wade Boggs challenge on a first-of-its-kind, all female flight headed to L.A. for the women's march.

Aired 9-13-18

WORLD PREMIERE It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia - Season 13
Premiere time, bitches! Hit the red carpet for an inside look at Sunny's 13th season with the cast and crew.

Aired 9-12-18

Welcome Back!
Who is making Paddy's great again? Watch this selected scene from the premiere episode of Sunny's 13th season.

Aired 9-12-18

Mac's Cry For Help
Ladies and gentleman, the unveiling. Watch this selected scene from the premiere episode of Sunny's 13th season.

Aired 9-7-18

Teaser: The Gang Escapes
To boost productivity, Dee hires an at-home "Escape Room Experience" service to come to Dennis and Mac's apartment. Will they escape? Who will get the credit? What could go wrong?

Aired 9-6-18

Paranormal Paddy's
We've heard complaints about some unusual activity at Paddy's, so we're tapping into the security cameras. Stand by.

Aired 8-29-18

Hallway
Come play with the Gang...forever and ever. The thirteenth season of Sunny premieres Sept 5 on FXX.

Aired 8-29-18

Season 13 Official Trailer
Drink up, jabronis! The TRAILER for the 13th season of Sunny is here. Premieres Sept 5 on FXX.

Aired 8-22-18

TV
They're here...When the all-new season of Sunny premieres Sept 5 on FXX.

Aired 8-22-18

Swing
A scary omen for the new season. Sunny the 13th premieres Sept 5 on FXX.

Aired 8-15-18

Tent
In Philly, no one can hear your scream. Sunny the 13th premieres Sept 5 on FXX.

Aired 8-8-18

Shower
The Gang's more psycho than ever. Sunny the 13th premieres Sept 5 on FXX.

Aired 8-1-18

Murder Mask
It's a season to DIE for. Sunny the 13th premieres Sept 5 on FXX.

Aired 7-29-18

Board
Summon the Sunny spirits. The thirteenth season of Sunny premieres Sept 5 on FXX.

Aired 7-25-18

Teaser: Dennis' Double Life
Dennis reveals he has a baby from his Wade Boggs layover in North Dakota. Everyone offers a solution for how to get him out of this jam. Mac suggests they pretend to be a couple and Frank wants to make the broad a "decent" proposal b/c $1 million for sex is indecent. In the end, Dennis has to decide which life he wants to continue to lead.

Aired 3-2-17

Teaser: A Cricket's Tale
We get to see a typical day in Cricket's world and then a possible redemption when his family intervenes. Will Cricket finally move on from the gang, finding love in the process? Will Cricket go from filthy beast to his former self, Matthew Mara?

Aired 2-23-17

Teaser: The Gang Tends Bar
It's Valentine's Day and Paddy's is packed with customers. Dennis implores the gang to do one day of actual work but everyone else is distracted by a mystery crate Cricket spotted in the alley. Eventually, the gang becomes convinced Dennis really wants them to work on their relationships and everyone shares their grievances without much resolution.

Aired 2-16-17

Teaser: PTSDee
After finding out she's a male stripper's "rock bottom," Dee goes on a mission to prove she's the best thing that ever happened to him. Dennis takes over for the stripper with the help of his bag boy, Charlie. Meanwhile, Mac and Frank get sucked into a VR war game that causes Mac to develop his own case of PTSD.

Aired 2-9-17

Teaser: Hero or Hate Crime?
The gang goes to a professional arbitrator to decide who's the rightful owner of a scratch off lottery ticket. While they're there they also try to clear up whether or not the events surrounding the scratcher prove that Frank is a hero or hate monger.

Aired 2-2-17

Teaser: Making Dennis Reynolds a Murderer
An episode filmed in the true crime style of Making a Murderer and The Jinx which begins with a 911 call: A cat-woman formerly known as Maureen Ponderosa has been found dead in an alley and Dennis is the prime suspect.

Aired 1-26-17

Teaser: Wolf Cola: A Public Relations Nightmare
Franks Fluids LLC is in big trouble after a news segment shows Wolf Cola has become the official drink of Boko Haram. Dee and Dennis help with the PR nightmare while Charlie and Mac work on a scheme to make Fight Milk the official drink of the UFC.

Aired 1-18-17

Teaser: Old Lady House: A Situation Comedy
Charlie thinks Mac's mom is holding his mom hostage so the gang installs spy cameras in their house to monitor what's going on. What they end up discovering is the moms are quite entertaining once Dennis makes some quick edits and adds a laugh track to the surveillance footage. Dee wants in on the new hit show and Frank becomes obsessed with banging Charlie's mom now that he's seen her on TV.

Aired 1-12-17

Teaser: The Gang Goes to a Water Park
The gang takes a trip to a local waterpark, ripe with personal agendas and ulterior motives. Dennis feeds off his mantra of "the park provides" and takes on a protégé. Frank and Charlie are determined to ride every ride by any means necessary and Mac and Dee get stuck in a tube slide for most of the day.

Aired 1-5-17

WORLD PREMIERE It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia - Season 12
The creators and stars of this FXX fan favorite discuss the absurd new season.

Aired 1-4-17

