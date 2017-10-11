Depraved underachieving might look easy, but for the egocentric Mac, Charlie, Dennis, Frank and Dee, it’s an art form. It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia follows "The Gang," the owners of the unsuccessful Paddy’s Pub; a group of degenerates that loves nothing more than to scheme, conspire, and mostly revel in each other’s misery.

Whether gaming the welfare system, exploiting dumpster babies, pretending to be crippled, impersonating officers, or faking funerals, The Gang never stoops too low in the name of making a buck.