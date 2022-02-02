Episodes
On today’s episode of ‘Fox News @ Night’, Shannon Bream covers the National Fraternal of Police slamming Press Secretary Jen Psaki comment on crime. Plus, podcast host Joe Rogan responds to accusations of COVID misinformation.
Skip & Shannon react to breaking news of Tom Brady’s official retirement. Plus, Eric Dickerson joins the show to talk about his Rams run to the Super Bowl.
Nick Wright and Jenna Wolfe offer their opinions on the day's most interesting issues in sports.
On today’s episode of ‘Gutfeld!’ Greg Gutfeld reacts to the pregnant man emoji. Meanwhile, Spotify adds a content advisory to any podcast that discusses COVID.
On today’s episode of ‘The Ingraham Angle’, Laura Ingraham unpacks the Ukrainian President criticism of the White House. Meanwhile, the Biden administration is reportedly tracking gun owners.
On today’s episode of ‘Hannity’, Sean Hannity highlights the Canadian truck drivers standing up against the coercive vaccine mandates. Plus, California Gov. Gavin Newsom blatant COVID hypocrisy.
New Mexico visits San Diego State. The Aztecs swept the 2019-20 season series against the Lobos.
Facing a setback with Luca's treatment, Thony desperately takes matters into her own hands.
Monday, January 31
Grace is caught in the ice storm as she goes into labor; Judd, Owen and Tommy race to find her.
The Border War resumes when the Rams visit the Cowboys for a Mountain West game.
Bengals vs Rams. Who you got? Jason McIntyre, Geoff Schwartz and Sam Panayotovich give their early thoughts on Super Bowl LVI following a frantic Championship Sunday.
On today's episode of 'Jesse Watters Primetime', Jesse outlines Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's underperformance with Donald Trump Jr. and speaks with Ben Shapiro on the collapsing Democratic Party.
Iowa pays Penn State a visit. The Hawkeyes dusted the Nittany Lions 68-51 on Jan. 22.
On today’s episode of ‘Kennedy’, Kennedy covers California Gov. Gavin Newsom going maskless despite mandate. Plus, report claims President Biden is weighing military intervention in Ukraine.
On today’s episode of ‘Special Report’, Shannon Bream highlights concern over how the Biden administration is confronting the crime crisis. Plus, U.S. says Russia has responded to President Biden's proposal.
On today’s episode, ‘The Five’ talks about the White House downplaying the rising crime rates. Meanwhile, President Biden receives backlash over wanting to appoint a black woman to the Supreme Court.
On today’s episode of ‘The Story’, Trace outlines rising tensions as Russian troops build-up on boarder of Ukraine. Plus, U.S. border agents confront chief during DHS secretary visit.
Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho discuss, debate and disagree over the day's news.
On today's episode, Joey Jones is 'Outnumbered' as Spotify will now display a content warning on any podcasts about COVID-19 in response to misinformation spread on Joe Rogan’s podcast.