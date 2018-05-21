In the Flow with Affion Crockett was a fast-paced, half-hour sketch-comedy series hosted by and starring rising comedian Affion Crockett (Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out) and executive-produced by Academy Award and Grammy Award-winner Jamie Foxx. The show aired for one season on FOX in 2011.

In the vein of FOX's groundbreaking and network-defining In Living Color, In the Flow with Affion Crockett presented a fresh take on pop culture with spoofs of movie trailers, commercials, TV shows, music videos and celebrities. The series featured guest appearances by rapper/actor Snoop Dogg, music and fashion mogul Russell Simmons, singer Chris Brown, sports analyst Michael Strahan, actor Harry Shum Jr. (Glee), choreographer Lil' C, actor/comedian JB Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm), actor David Koechner (The Office) and dance crew X-Mob, among others.

In the Flow with Affion Crockett was a production of Fox Television Studios, Foxx/King Entertainment and Tantamount Studios. The series was executive-produced by Foxx, Todd Yasui, Marcus King, Jaime Rucker King, Eric Tannenbaum, Kim Tannenbaum and Mitch Hurwitz. Carl Jones served as co-executive producer. Crockett, whose incisive web shorts have a cult following, also served as a writer and producer.