Mobile Video App TikTok to Reveal Seven Award Winners in

the Seven Days Leading Up to the Sixth Annual Telecast and

Also Offer Fans Exclusive Red Carpet Live Stream Content

Two-Hour Live Event to Feature Performances by Alicia Keys, Ariana Grande, Halsey, Garth Brooks, John Legend and Kacey Musgraves, with More to be Announced Soon

iHeartMedia and Fox Broadcasting Company (FOX) announced today that Grammy Award®-winning singer and songwriter T-Pain will host the 2019 iHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS. The live, two-hour event airs Thursday, March 14 (8:00-10:00 PM ET live/PT tape-delayed) on FOX from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The sixth annual iHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS will also air live on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and iHeartRadio, the all-in-one digital music, podcast, on demand and live-streaming radio service.

In addition to having two Grammy Awards® and 60 hit songs, T-Pain released his new album, “1UP,” from Cinematic Music Group, the same day he was named winner of FOX’s THE MASKED SINGER, the season’s #1 new series. “1UP” has hit #1 on the iTunes Hip Hop charts and includes "Getcha Roll On," featuring Tory Lanez, alongside new collaborations with Lil Wayne, Boosie Badazz, O.T Genasis, Russ and Cinematic label mate Flipp Dinero. T-Pain kicks off his tour for the new album March 16. Last year, T-Pain launched the new Fuse TV series, “T-Pain's School of Business,” and hosted several episodes of Red Bull's live stream show, “Remix Lab.”

“The blessings keep rolling in. I am grateful and honored to host this year’s iHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS,” said T-Pain. “The past two weeks have been incredible, and the run continues. Thank you to everyone for all of the love and support. A special thanks to the iHeart team and FOX for having me.”

For the 2019 iHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS, iHeartMedia has partnered with leading short-form mobile video app TikTok to present seven awards in the seven days leading up to the Thursday, March 14, telecast.

Awards will be presented in the categories of Alternative Rock Album of the Year, Country Album of the Year, Rock Album of the Year, Dance Artist of the Year, Most Thumbed Up Artist of the Year, Dance Album of the Year and Cutest Musician’s Pet. Winning artists will be presented their awards and give acceptance speeches that will air exclusively on the TikTok app each morning at 8:00 AM ET, beginning today, Thursday, March 7.

In addition, TikTok will partner with iHeartRadio to capture exclusive red carpet content, available to fans @iHeart on TikTok. The iHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS red carpet live stream will be available on iHeartRadio’s Facebook page and hosted by TikTok’s Nick Tangorra and iHeartRadio’s Elvis Duran, Danielle Monaro, Medha Gandhi and Maxwell, as well as iHeartRadio’s social correspondent, Ellie Lee.

The 2019 iHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS will honor Alicia Keys with the iHeartRadio Innovator Award; Garth Brooks with the first-ever Artist of the Decade Award; Halsey with the iHeartRadio Fangirls Award presented by L'Oréal Paris; and Taylor Swift with the Tour of the Year Award. The two-hour event will also feature performances by Keys, Ariana Grande, Brooks, Halsey, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves and more, with a special appearance by Swift.

Nominees for the 2019 iHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS were announced on January 9. Artists receiving multiple nominations include Cardi B, Drake, Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Post Malone, Maroon 5 and Imagine Dragons. For a full list of categories visit iHeartRadio.com/awards.

In addition to being a compelling celebration of music and artists, the 2019 iHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS will again celebrate the fans, giving iHeartRadio listeners the opportunity to decide winners in several new and established categories. Fan voting will determine this year’s Best Fan Army presented by Taco Bell®; Best Lyrics; Best Cover Song; Best Music Video; the Social Star Award; Best Solo Breakout; Cutest Musician’s Pet; and the first-ever Song That Left Us Shook and Favorite Tour Photographer awards.

Social voting began on January 9 and will close today, March 7. Fans can vote on Twitter using the appropriate category and nominee hashtags or by visiting iHeartRadio.com/awards.

Proud partners of the 2019 iHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS include “Five Feet Apart” in theaters March 15,Norwegian Cruise Line, L'Oréal Paris, Taco Bell®, TikTok and Total Wireless, with more to be announced.

Executive producers for the iHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS are Joel Gallen for Tenth Planet and John Sykes, Tom Poleman and Lee Rolontz for iHeartMedia.

For breaking news and exclusive iHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS content, visit iHeartRadio.com/awards or follow #iHeartAwards on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Tickets are currently on sale to the general public at axs.com.

