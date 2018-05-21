Hosted by iHeartMedia on-air radio personality Bobby Bones and actress Candace Cameron Bure (“Fuller House”), the two-hour television special to air on August 5, 2018 will showcase thrilling performances and never-before-seen collaborations from some of the most celebrated country music stars. Filmed at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, TX, the event will feature performances by Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Sugarland, Dustin Lynch, Cole Swindell, Maren Morris, Luke Combs, Billy Currington, Dan + Shay and Mason Ramsey, among others.



The special also includes behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with the artists, as well as guest appearances by Gavin DeGraw, Jana Kramer, Sam Palladio, Josh Henderson, Danielle Bradbery, Ryan Hurd and cast members from FOX’s hit drama, THE GIFTED.



iHEARTCOUNTRY FESTIVAL is co-produced by John Sykes, Tom Poleman, Lee Rolontz, Michael Dempsey and Joe Sungkur.