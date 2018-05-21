I Hate My Teenage Daughter was a multi-camera family comedy starring Jaime Pressly and Katie Finneran as single moms, best friends – and former nerds – who fear their privileged and overly indulged daughters are turning out just like the mean girls who picked on them in high school. The series aired for one season on FOX from 2011 to 2012.

Annie Watson (Pressly), who was raised in an ultra-strict, über-religious household where she had little-to-no freedom, pretty much allows her daughter, Sophie (Kristi Lauren), to do whatever she wants. Annie’s best friend Nikki Miller (Finneran), once an unpopular, overweight social pariah, is now a pretty Southern belle who also allows her daughter, Mackenzie (Aisha Dee), to do as she pleases.

The moms have given the girls everything they’ve asked for and everything they never had: clothes, money and self-esteem. The unintended consequence is that they have created two mean girls just like the ones who tortured them years ago.

The series also stars Eric Sheffer Stevens as Annie’s ex-husband Matt Gutierrez, who wants to be a good parent, but doesn’t know what that even means; Kevin Rahm as Matt’s brother Jack, a father figure to Sophie whose meddling would annoy Annie more if she didn’t have such a crush on him; and Chad L. Coleman as Gary, Nikki’s ex-husband, who also tries to help raise his challenging daughter, but the couple’s complicated relationship often makes his involvement more difficult.

As their daughters begin to experience their first high school dances and other life-changing teen events, Annie and Nikki are often reminded of their own tortured adolescent years. But when Sophie and Mackenzie’s mean-girl antics cross the line, the moms quickly realize that they must, for the first time, dole out some real punishment and fix what is broken. They have no idea how to do that, but they do know one thing: They can’t do it without each other.

I Hate My Teenage Daughter was produced by Bonanza Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television. Sherry Bilsing-Graham (The New Adventures of Old Christine, Friends) and Ellen Kreamer (The New Adventures of Old Christine, Friends) were executive producers. The series was written by Bilsing-Graham and Kreamer. Andy Ackerman (Seinfeld, The New Adventures of Old Christine) executive-produced and directed the pilot.