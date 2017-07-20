“HYPNOTIZE ME”, HYPNOTIC ALL-NEW COMEDY GAME SHOW, PICKED UP BY FOX





FOX has ordered HYPNOTIZE ME, a new eight-episode one-hour comedy game show with a hypnotizing twist.

Based on the smash-hit U.K. series "You're Back In The Room", HYPNOTIZE ME features physical comedy and unpredictable situations as contestants are challenged to complete a variety of simple, everyday tasks, from frosting a cake to painting a picture…after being hypnotized.

Taye Diggs (“The Best Man Holiday”) will host HYPNOTIZE ME. Award-winning hypnotist Keith Barry, who stars in the original U.K. show, will join as resident hypnotist.

“You’re Back In The Room,” produced by Tuesday’s Child, debuted in the U.K. as the No. 1 new unscripted entertainment series in 2015, ending its first season as a Top 10 series overall. The series will begin its second season in 2016 and the format has been produced in France, The Netherlands and Australia and optioned internationally in multiple territories, including Belgium, Brazil, Chile, Columbia, Denmark, Germany, Italy, New Zealand, Norway, Peru, Portugal and Spain. HYPNOTIZE ME is executive-produced by Tuesday’s Child in association with BBC Worldwide Productions. Karen Smith serves as executive producer.