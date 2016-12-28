About the Show

HOW I MET YOUR MOTHER is a comedy about TED (Josh Radnor) and how he fell in love. It all started when Ted's best friend, MARSHALL (Jason Segel), dropped the bombshell that he was going to propose to his long-time girlfriend, and now wife, LILY (Alyson Hannigan), a kindergarten teacher. At that moment, Ted realized that he had better get a move on if he too hopes to find true love. Helping him in his quest is BARNEY (Neil Patrick Harris), a friend with endless, sometimes outrageous opinions, a penchant for suits and a foolproof way to meet women. When Ted met ROBIN (Cobie Smulders), it was love at first sight, but when things didn't work out, Ted realized destiny must have something else in store. The series is narrated through flashbacks from the future.

