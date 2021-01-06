HouseBroken seriesDetail

HouseBroken S1 E1 Who's a Good Girl? 2021-06-01HouseBroken

foxTONIGHT | 9/8c

S1 E1 - Who's a Good Girl?

Honey the poodle is thrown into a dog mid-life crisis after the death of her friend.
Aired 6-1-21 • TV-PG

"HouseBroken" is an animated series following a group of neighborhood pets and stray animals as they work through their issues inside and outside their therapy group. Honey, a standard poodle, opens her living room for the group to come and support each other through the misery, mayhem and majesty that is being a pet. Honey also struggles with her own problems, such as her arranged (by her human) marriage with Chief, a sloppy St. Bernard who enjoys eating socks and licking himself. The group includes Shel, a sex-positive tortoise with intimacy issues and a knack for choosing unconventional partners; Tabitha, an aging Persian cat beauty queen, trying to adjust to life off the cat show circuit;...

Meet the Cast

Tony Hale
Diablo/Max
Jason Mantzoukas
The Gray One
Lisa Kudrow
Honey
Sam Richardson
Chico
Nat Faxon
Chief
Clea DuVall
Elsa
Sharon Horgan
Tabitha

