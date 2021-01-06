"HouseBroken" is an animated series following a group of neighborhood pets and stray animals as they work through their issues inside and outside their therapy group. Honey, a standard poodle, opens her living room for the group to come and support each other through the misery, mayhem and majesty that is being a pet. Honey also struggles with her own problems, such as her arranged (by her human) marriage with Chief, a sloppy St. Bernard who enjoys eating socks and licking himself. The group includes Shel, a sex-positive tortoise with intimacy issues and a knack for choosing unconventional partners; Tabitha, an aging Persian cat beauty queen, trying to adjust to life off the cat show circuit;... More