House, an innovative take on the medical drama, was a series in which the villain is a medical malady and the hero is an irreverent, controversial doctor who trusts no one, least of all his patients. The show aired for 8 seasons on FOX, from 2004 to 2012.

Dr. Gregory House (Laurie), devoid of bedside manner and dealing with his own constant physical pain, uses a cane that punctuates his acerbic, brutally honest demeanor. His behavior often borders on antisocial, but House is a brilliant diagnostician whose unconventional thinking and flawless instincts afford him a great deal of respect. An infectious disease specialist, he thrives on the challenge of solving medical puzzles to save lives.

House works with an elite team of experts who help him unravel diagnostic mysteries, including neurologist Dr. Eric Foreman (Omar Epps), plastic surgeon Dr. Chris Taub (Peter Jacobson), surgeon Dr. Robert Chase (Jesse Spencer), prison clinic physician Dr. Jessica Adams (Odette Annable) and Dr. Chi Park (Charlyne Yi). He has a confidant and good friend in oncology specialist Dr. James Wilson (Robert Sean Leonard).

Over the course of its airing, House was honored with four Emmy Awards, including an award for creator and executive producer David Shore (Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series). The series was honored with 25 Emmy Award nominations, including four for Outstanding Drama Series and six for Hugh Laurie (Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series). The series received the 2006 Humanitas Prize for the episode “Three Stories” and five Humanitas finalist honors, one each for the 2010 episode “Help Me,” the 2009 episode “Unfaithful,” the 2007 episode “House vs. God” and the 2005 episodes “Everybody Lies” and “Damned If You Do.”

Additionally, House received two Golden Globe Awards for Laurie (Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series) and two Screen Actors Guild Awards for Laurie (Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series) as well as a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination (Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series); three Golden Globe Award nominations for Best Television Series, Drama; three NAACP Image Award nominations for Outstanding Drama Series; and two NAACP Image Awards for Omar Epps (Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series).

The show was also honored by the American Film Institute as one of the TV Programs of the Year, and it received a Peabody Award for Best of Electronic Media, as well as three consecutive People’s Choice Awards for Favorite TV Drama, two People’s Choice Awards for Laurie and two Writers Guild Awards for Episodic Drama (“Broken” and “Autopsy”).

House is from Heel and Toe Films, Shore Z Productions and Bad Hat Harry Productions in association with Universal Media Studios. Katie Jacobs, David Shore, Paul Attanasio, Bryan Singer, Russel Friend, Garrett Lerner, Thomas L. Moran, Peter Blake, Greg Yaitanes and Hugh Laurie are executive producers.