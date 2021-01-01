Hotel Hell seriesDetail

Professional chef and stern critic Gordon Ramsay travels across the United States visiting down-trodden hotels in need of some help to bring in new customers; Gordon works with staff and owners to update, clean and service...

The first season of HOTEL HELL was Summer 2012's No. 1 new series, which saw chef and hospitality expert Gordon Ramsay sleeping on stained mattresses, taking cold showers in moldy bathrooms and confronting hotel ghosts. Now he's back for more. Season Two of HOTEL HELL took things to a whole new level, showing Gordon Ramsay in a fresh light as he tackled an Oregon inn run by hippies, where all-night partying keeps guests from actually sleeping; a 90-year old Pacific Northwest landmark hotel run by a millionaire struggling to come to terms with his alcohol addiction; and a New Mexico boutique hotel, whose owner thinks she's Cher – and makes Gordon wish he could turn back time. Ramsay has...

