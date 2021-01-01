Home Free seriesDetail

Home Free

Nine groups of do-it-yourself enthusiasts live together in a run-down home and compete by taking on challenging and demanding renovation tasks, with the couple whose performance does not meet high standards being...

Unscripted competition series HOME FREE had an inspirational second season. This season around, the contestants won’t compete for themselves, they will compete to win their personal hero a dream home. In addition, former NFL player, Heisman Trophy winner and sports analyst Tim Tebow will take the game to a new level, co-hosting alongside famed professional contractor Mike Holmes, who returned for Season Two. On Season Two of HOME FREE, the competition is bigger and better than ever. Each week, Holmes and Tebow will challenge and motivate the contestants to build a new home, testing their skill levels, will and strategy. The contestants who work the hardest for their hero move forward, while...

Watch more content than ever before! Stream full episodes of your favorite FOX shows LIVE or ON DEMAND. Catch primetime FOX shows with a TV provider login. You can even restart Live TV to watch from the beginning!
Apple App StoreGoogle App Store
