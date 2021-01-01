Unscripted competition series HOME FREE had an inspirational second season. This season around, the contestants won’t compete for themselves, they will compete to win their personal hero a dream home. In addition, former NFL player, Heisman Trophy winner and sports analyst Tim Tebow will take the game to a new level, co-hosting alongside famed professional contractor Mike Holmes, who returned for Season Two. On Season Two of HOME FREE, the competition is bigger and better than ever. Each week, Holmes and Tebow will challenge and motivate the contestants to build a new home, testing their skill levels, will and strategy. The contestants who work the hardest for their hero move forward, while... More