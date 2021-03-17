Holmes Family Effect seriesDetail

Holmes Family Effect S1 E1 A Trade of a Lifetime 2021-03-17Holmes Family Effect

foxContinues Tuesday, March 23 | 8:00 - 10:00 PM ET/PT
NEW

S1 E1 - A Trade of a Lifetime

Mike, Sherry and Michael Holmes help to save a school's skilled trades program.
Aired 3-17-21 • TV-PG

Clips & Extras

Links

About the Show

About the Show

Holmes Family Effect follows Mike Holmes, his daughter, Sherry, and son, Michael, as they tackle their most important projects to date. Inspired by people who are making a difference in their communities, each episode follows the Holmes family as they surprise these deserving people by transforming their spaces. From a neglected school building to a rundown youth center, the Holmes family help these heroes in their quest to make a difference.

How to watch on FOX NOW?

Watch more content than ever before! Stream full episodes of your favorite FOX shows LIVE or ON DEMAND. Catch primetime FOX shows with a TV provider login. You can even restart Live TV to watch from the beginning!
Apple App StoreGoogle App Store
How To Watch
Watch more content than ever before! Stream full episodes of your favorite FOX shows LIVE or ON DEMAND. Catch primetime FOX shows with a TV provider login. You can even restart Live TV to watch from the beginning!
Apple App StoreGoogle App Store
  1. FOX
  2. Entertainment
  3. Holmes Family Effect
  4. Season 1