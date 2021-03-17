Holmes Family Effect
NEW
S1 E1 - A Trade of a Lifetime
Mike, Sherry and Michael Holmes help to save a school's skilled trades program.
Aired 3-17-21 • TV-PG
Holmes Family Effect follows Mike Holmes, his daughter, Sherry, and son, Michael, as they tackle their most important projects to date. Inspired by people who are making a difference in their communities, each episode follows the Holmes family as they surprise these deserving people by transforming their spaces. From a neglected school building to a rundown youth center, the Holmes family help these heroes in their quest to make a difference.