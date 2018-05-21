FOX broke the game show mold with Hole in the Wall, a body-bending, global phenomenon from the producers of American Idol. The show aired for one season on FOX from 2008 to 2009.

Speed, agility and a hearty sense of humor were essential tools to survive Hole in the Wall, one of the trickiest, fastest, funniest and wettest shows on the planet. During each episode, two teams of three competed against each other in multiple rounds of play, facing various barrier walls with weird and wacky cut-out shapes speeding toward them. Each team had to contort their bodies either individually or in unison to fit through the wall or be swept away into a pool below.

As players struggled to strike a pose, points – and dignity – could be easily lost with a simple miscalculation. As the rounds progressed and the pace heated up, mind over matter, quick thinking, coordination, agility and clever teamwork played a crucial role as each team strived to maneuver through walls literally closing in on them. The winning team would win $25,000 and the chance to compete against the dreaded “Blind Wall” for an additional $100,000. Actress Brooke Burns and television personality Mark Thompson served as hosts.

Hole in the Wall was produced by FremantleMedia North America. Stuart Krasnow was executive producer.