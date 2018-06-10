Hell's Kitchen

Hell's KitchenHell's Kitchen

foxWatch Full Episodes

S18 E1 - Rookies vs. Veterans

Eight former "Hell's Kitchen" contestants face against eight ambitious new cooks for a life-changing prize to work as an Executive Chef.
Aired 9-29-18 • TV-14

Links

About the Show

About the Show

18 ambitious chefs will brave Chef Gordon Ramsay and his fiery command of the kitchen as he puts them through an intense culinary academy. Throughout the season, the competitors will face a series of Ramsay’s grueling challenges to prove they possess the right combination of ingredients to win a life-changing grand prize. The chefs will leave the pleasantries at the door as the pressure to impress Chef Ramsay will reach a boiling point. The contestants must prove their ability to work in teams before Chef Ramsay determines which chefs are worthy of a black jacket. The rewards for winners of upcoming challenges will be luxurious and extravagant, while the punishments will be grueling.

Meet the Cast

See All
Gordon Ramsay

How to watch on FOX NOW?

Watch more content than ever before! Stream full episodes of your favorite FOX shows LIVE or ON DEMAND. Catch primetime FOX shows with a TV provider login. You can even restart Live TV to watch from the beginning!
Apple App StoreGoogle App Store
How To Watch
Watch more content than ever before! Stream full episodes of your favorite FOX shows LIVE or ON DEMAND. Catch primetime FOX shows with a TV provider login. You can even restart Live TV to watch from the beginning!
Apple App StoreGoogle App Store
  1. FOX
  2. Entertainment
  3. Hell's Kitchen
  4. Season 17