With their decision to step away from the royal family, Harry and Meghan just shocked the world and, at the very least, caused a seismic shift in the monarchy.

The one-hour special HARRY & MEGHAN: THE ROYALS IN CRISIS explores the couple’s unprecedented exit as senior leaders in Great Britain’s royal family.

This exclusive TMZ investigation cuts through the noise, inaccuracies and speculation surrounding the couple’s surprise announcement. More than a dozen people with real ties to Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife, Meghan Markle, as well as the rest of the royals, have the exclusive story of the tensions that led to a nearly impossible decision for the Queen. The special also focuses on the quiet moves of Harry and Meghan to enter the world of entertainment.



HARRY & MEGHAN: THE ROYALS IN CRISIS is produced by Telepictures. Harvey Levin, Ryan Regan and Don Nash serve as executive producers.

About TMZ

TMZ goes where stars work, live and play and takes its audience into a world where the reality is even more fascinating than the hype. TMZ breaks the biggest stories in entertainment as only it can—with accuracy, irreverent humor and youthful energy. TMZ connects with the public across its broadcast and digital platforms by providing a fresh, unvarnished and honest take on celebrities and their real lives. TMZ is the first national television show to launch as an extension of a successful website and now has multiple sites and shows, including “TMZ Sports” and “TMZ Live.” In addition to TV and Web, TMZ has an additional way for fans to interact with the franchise — “The TMZ Celebrity Tour.” It’s a show on wheels! The TMZ brand is the most trusted, the most talked about and the highest quality entertainment news outlet in the world.

About Telepictures

Telepictures, a division of Warner Bros. Unscripted & Alternative Television, is an industry-leading and Emmy® Award-winning producer of innovative, multiplatform advertiser-friendly television series and digital content for the first-run syndication, cable and digital marketplace. Programs produced by Telepictures have won 93 Emmy® Awards in the last 20 years, including Outstanding Talk Show or Outstanding Talk Show Host for 16 of the last 19 years. Telepictures series include “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” “Extra,” “Judge Mathis,” “Ellen’s Game of Games” (produced in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television), “The People’s Court,” “The Real,” “TMZ,” “TMZ Live” and “TMZ Sports.” For more information about Telepictures programming, please visit www.telepicturestv.com.