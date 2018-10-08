About the Show

Based on Gregg Jarrett’s best-selling book The Russia Hoax: The Illicit Scheme to Clear Hillary Clinton and Frame Donald Trump, a panel of sources from the book join host Gregg Jarrett to sift through deception to unveil the truth. Panelists Bill Gavin, Former FBI Assistant Director in New York, Sara Carter, investigative journalist and Fox News Contributor, Andrew McCarthy, Former U.S. Assistant Attorney in New York and Fox News Contributor and Peter Schweizer, Government Accountability Institute President and author of Clinton Cash explore the lies, cover-ups and scandal in the plan to sabotage President Donald Trump.