JL

Jessica Lucas

Tabitha Galavan

In 2013, Jessica Lucas had a starring role in Fede Alvarez’s acclaimed remake of the cult classic “Evil Dead.” She also starred in the hit sci-fi thriller, “Cloverfield.” Additional film credits include leading roles in “That Awkward Moment,” “The Covenant” and the romantic comedy “She’s the Man.” On the small screen, Lucas’ credits include series regular roles on the dramatic thriller “Cult”; the comedy “Friends with Benefits”; the revival of “Melrose Place”; the popular Canadian teen drama “Edgemont”; and “Life As We Know It.” She also appeared in recurring roles on “90210” and “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.” Born and raised in Vancouver, Canada, Lucas has been acting since she was seven years old. She began her professional training with Children’s Theatre Arts and quickly earned theater credits in local productions of “Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs,” “Grease,” “Cinderella” and “The Mousetrap.” She currently divides her time between Los Angeles and New York.