DM

David Mazouz

Bruce Wayne

Sixteen-year-old David (pronounced “Dah-veed”) Mazouz began his acting career in commercials. At eight years old, he landed his first film, “Coming and Going,” directed by Edoardo Ponti. Shortly thereafter, he was cast in the cable movie “Amish Grace.” He then landed a pivotal role in the FOX drama “Touch,” starring opposite Kiefer Sutherland. On film, Mazouz appeared in the 2013 horror thriller “Sanitarium,” alongside Malcolm McDowell, Lou Diamond Phillips, Lacey Chabert, Chris Mulkey and Robert Englund. He was also featured in the movies “The Games Maker,” opposite Joseph Fiennes, Ed Asner and Tom Cavanagh; “Incarnate,” alongside Aaron Eckhart; and “The Darkness,” with Kevin Bacon, Radha Mitchell and Lucy Fry. Other television roles include playing a kid in detention in “Mike and Molly,” James Spader’s son in “The Office,” a troubled youth in “Private Practice,” a dying boy in “Criminal Minds,” an orphan in “Drop Dead Diva” and a guest star in “Major Crimes.” He is involved with several organizations that help animals, including The Humane Society, No-Kill Los Angeles, Best Friends and Pet Partners (with his dog, Starlit). Mazouz was born in Los Angeles, where he lives with his parents and older sister.