A native of Detroit, MI, Crystal Reed played “Allison Argent” on “Teen Wolf” for three seasons. She received back-to-back TEEN CHOICE Award nominations for the role and won the Young Hollywood Award for Best Cast Ensemble. Reed will next be seen in acclaimed French director Pascal Laugier’s film, “Incident in a Ghost Land,” which will be making the festival rounds later this year. She also starred in the feature films “Too Late,” opposite Academy Award nominee John Hawkes; “Crush,” opposite Lucas Till; “Jewtopia”; the sci-fi thriller “Skyline”; and “Crazy, Stupid, Love.,” opposite Steve Carell and Ryan Gosling. Reed has guest-starred on “Drop Dead Diva,” “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,” “CSI: NY” and “Rizzoli & Isles.” She resides in Los Angeles.