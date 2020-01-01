CB

Camren Bicondova

Selina Kyle

Camren Bicondova is an 18-year old dancer and actor. She began dancing at the age of five, and began her journey as a performer at the age of 10. At the age of 11, Bicondova became an “Elite Protégé,” a respected assistant for the world-renowned PULSE Dance Convention, traveling the country to work under the nation’s top teachers and choreographers, all of which have been seen on FOX’s hit television show, SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE. Most recognize her from her appearance on the competition show “America’s Best Dance Crew” or the film “Battlefield America.” She also appeared behind Jack Black, Pitbull and Christina Aguilera on “Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards,” in singer Ciara’s “Got Me Good” music video and in a Coca-Cola RED commercial. Bicondova actively supports several charitable causes, including SEAL Legacy Foundation, North Shore Animal League and the USO. Born in San Diego, CA, and raised both there and in Hawaii, Bicondova currently resides in New York City.