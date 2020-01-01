BM

Ben McKenzie

Detective James Gordon

Ben McKenzie was born and raised in Austin, TX. Following his graduation from the University of Virginia, he moved to New York to find work as an actor. In 2003, he was cast as “Ryan Atwood” on FOX’s “The O.C.,” which ran for four seasons. McKenzie has appeared in several films, including “Junebug,” with Amy Adams, and “88 Minutes,” starring Al Pacino. He also received praise for his solo turn in the independent film “Johnny Got His Gun,” based on a novel by Dalton Trumbo. In 2009, he returned to series television in “Southland,” executive-produced by John Wells. The critically acclaimed show ran for five seasons. McKenzie made his directorial debut on the 16th episode of GOTHAM’s third season, which aired earlier this year. He currently resides in New York.