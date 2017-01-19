Morena Baccarin Dr. Leslie Thompkins

Morena Baccarin captured the attention of audiences and critics alike for her Emmy Award-nominated performance on the award-winning cable drama “Homeland.” In 2016, she starred in the worldwide hit film “Deadpool,” opposite Ryan Reynolds, which grossed more than $783.1 million worldwide. She will reprise her role in the film’s sequel, “Deadpool 2,” slated for release in June 2018. In 2015, she appeared in Paul Feig’s hit feature comedy, “Spy,” with Melissa McCarthy. Other starring roles on television include the sci-fi drama “V.” She has appeared on “The Good Wife,” “The Mentalist,” “Las Vegas,” “How I Met Your Mother” and “The O.C.” She also was cast as a series regular in Joss Whedon’s “Firefly,” as well as in its big-screen adaptation, “Serenity.” Beyond film and television, Baccarin has appeared on stage in a number of theatrical productions, such as Emily Mann’s “The Seagull in the Hamptons” at the McCarter Theatre in Princeton, NJ; as well as Theresa Rebeck’s “Our House,” directed by Michael Mayer and starring Christopher Evan Welch and Jeremy Strong. A graduate of the prestigious Julliard School, Baccarin was born in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and moved with her family to New York at the age of seven. She currently resides in Los Angeles and New York.