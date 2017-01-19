Drew Powell Butch Gilzean

Drew Powell made his television debut in a recurring role on the hit series “Malcolm in the Middle.” He then played the young “Hoss Cartwright” on the “Bonanza” prequel, “The Ponderosa.” Recent guest-star appearances include “Ray Donovan,” “Aquarius,” “Major Crimes,” “Castle,” “Hawaii Five-0,” “True Blood,” “Modern Family,” “NCIS,” “Bones” and “American Horror Story.” On film, Powell next will be seen in the thriller “Geostorm,” scheduled for release in October. For his starring role in director Rod Lurie’s remake of “Straw Dogs,” he won Best TV/Film Crossover Actor at the Beverly Hills Film, TV & Media Festival. Other feature film appearances include “Message from the King” with Chadwick Boseman; “Sex, Death and Bowling,” with Adrian Grenier; “Touchback,” directed by Don Handfield; “Starship Troopers 2”; “The Marine”; “Mexican Sunrise”; and “1408,” with John Cusack and Samuel L. Jackson. Playing the role of “Bear,” Powell starred alongside Paul Reubens in both the Los Angeles and Broadway productions of the stage revival of “Pee-wee’s Playhouse.” In “Skirts and Flirts” at the Hudson Theatre in Los Angeles, the Kraine Theater in New York and at the South Beach Comedy Festival in Miami, Powell performed original songs in his portrayal of “Paul,” a lonely guitar-playing troubadour. Powell grew up in Lebanon, IN. He graduated from DePauw University, majoring in English literature, and was a Media Fellow, participating in an honors program in media studies. He also was active in the theater department, writing and performing in campus television productions and student films. A legal resident of Australia and England, Powell lives with his wife, Veronica, and son, Leo, in Los Angeles.