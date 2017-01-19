Video Poster

Gotham

fox

Cory Michael Smith

Edward Nygma
Cory Michael Smith is known for his work in director Todd Haynes’ film, “Carol,” opposite Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara. Prior to that, he was featured opposite Frances McDormand in the cable miniseries “Olive Kitteridge,” directed by Lisa Cholodenko. His performance in that role earned him a Critics’ Choice Television Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Movie or Limited Series. He next will be seen in Haynes’ “Wonderstruck,” scheduled for release in October. He also stars in the upcoming film “1985,” with Virginia Madsen, Michael Chiklis and Jamie Chung, for director Yen Tan. Other recent film credits include “Camp X-Ray,” opposite Kristen Stewart. Smith made his Broadway debut starring opposite Emilia Clarke in Truman Capote’s “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.” Also during the 2012-2013 theater season, he starred Off-Broadway in the U.S. premiere of “Cock aka The Cockfight Play,” by Mike Bartlett, at the Duke on 42nd Street; and the New York premiere of “The Whale,” by Samuel D. Hunter, at Playwrights Horizons. Prior to that, he was seen in the New York premiere of “The Shaggs: Philosophy of the World,” produced by Playwrights Horizons and New York Theatre Workshop. A graduate of Otterbein University, and originally from Columbus, OH, Smith resides in New York City.
Ben McKenzie
Detective James Gordon
Donal Logue
Harvey Bullock
David Mazouz
Bruce Wayne
Sean Pertwee
Alfred
Robin Lord Taylor
Oswald Cobblepot / The Penguin
Alexander Siddig
Ra’s Ah Ghul
Camren Bicondova
Selina Kyle
Chris Chalk
Lucius Fox
Crystal Reed
Sofia Falcone
Drew Powell
Butch Gilzean
Erin Richards
Barbara Kean
Morena Baccarin
Dr. Leslie Thompkins
Jessica Lucas
Tabitha Galavan