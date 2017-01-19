Cory Michael Smith Edward Nygma

Cory Michael Smith is known for his work in director Todd Haynes’ film, “Carol,” opposite Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara. Prior to that, he was featured opposite Frances McDormand in the cable miniseries “Olive Kitteridge,” directed by Lisa Cholodenko. His performance in that role earned him a Critics’ Choice Television Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Movie or Limited Series. He next will be seen in Haynes’ “Wonderstruck,” scheduled for release in October. He also stars in the upcoming film “1985,” with Virginia Madsen, Michael Chiklis and Jamie Chung, for director Yen Tan. Other recent film credits include “Camp X-Ray,” opposite Kristen Stewart. Smith made his Broadway debut starring opposite Emilia Clarke in Truman Capote’s “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.” Also during the 2012-2013 theater season, he starred Off-Broadway in the U.S. premiere of “Cock aka The Cockfight Play,” by Mike Bartlett, at the Duke on 42nd Street; and the New York premiere of “The Whale,” by Samuel D. Hunter, at Playwrights Horizons. Prior to that, he was seen in the New York premiere of “The Shaggs: Philosophy of the World,” produced by Playwrights Horizons and New York Theatre Workshop. A graduate of Otterbein University, and originally from Columbus, OH, Smith resides in New York City.