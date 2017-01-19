Chris Chalk Lucius Fox

Chris Chalk can be seen in Kathryn Bigelow’s civil rights drama, “Detroit.” He also is set to co-star opposite Chris Evans in Gideon Raff’s spy drama, “The Red Sea Diving Resort.” He recently was featured in the cable drama “Complications,” alongside Jason O’Mara and Jessica Szor. Prior to that, he was seen in Aaron Sorkin’s “The Newsroom,” opposite Jeff Daniels and Emily Mortimer. Chalk also was featured on the Emmy Award-winning series “Homeland,” as well as the Civil War-era drama series “Underground.” Additional TV credits include “Unforgettable,” “Justified,” “Person of Interest,” “Nurse Jackie,” “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” “The Good Wife,” “Rescue Me” and “Law & Order: Criminal Intent.” On the big screen, Chalk recently wrapped production on the independent film “Come and Find Me,” with Aaron Paul. In 2014, he starred opposite Viola Davis and Jennifer Lopez in “Lila and Eve.” He also was seen in Steve McQueen’s Academy Award-winning film, “12 Years A Slave,” opposite Michael Fassbender and Chiwetel Ejiofor. Previously, he starred in “Being Flynn,” and appeared in a variety of movies, such as “Rent,” “Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead,” “The Architect” and “Then She Found Me.” For his portrayal of “Cory” in 2010’s Tony Award-winning revival of “Fences,” Chalk received a Drama Desk Award nomination for Best Featured Actor, and was honored with Recognition for Outstanding Broadway Debut at the 66th Annual Theatre Awards. From Asheville, NC, Chalk resides in Brooklyn.