Alexander Siddig Ra’s Ah Ghul

Alexander Siddig’s extensive resume includes television series such as “Game of Thrones,” “Peaky Blinders” and “Da Vinci’s Demons,” as well as FOX’s “24” and “Hannibal.” However, he is perhaps best known for his lead role in “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine,” in which he starred for five seasons. In addition to GOTHAM, Siddig most recently was seen in the cable miniseries “The Kennedys: Decline and Fall,” in which he played Aristóteles Onassis, opposite Katie Holmes. On film, Siddig starred in “The Fifth Estate,” “Cairo Time” and “May in the Summer.” Upcoming releases include Wim Wenders’ feature “Submergence,” with Alicia Vikander and James McAvoy. He recently appeared on stage at Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre in the play “Holy Warriors.” Born in Sudan, Siddig spent most of his childhood and young adulthood in England. He currently resides in Los Angeles.