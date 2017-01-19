Robin Lord Taylor Oswald Cobblepot / The Penguin

Robin Lord Taylor recently made a guest appearance in Nick Kroll and John Mulaney’s Broadway comedy, “Oh, Hello!,” and performed in Off-Broadway’s “White Rabbit, Red Rabbit.” He also will be seen in director James Franco’s upcoming feature, “The Long Home,” opposite Franco, Josh Hutcherson and Giancarlo Esposito. He recently wrapped production on the independent feature “Full-Dress,” starring alongside Christopher Abbott. Prior to GOTHAM, Taylor was best known for playing the ill-fated “Sam” on “The Walking Dead” and for portraying “Abernathy Darwin Dunlap” in the comedy film “Accepted,” opposite Justin Long. Other credits include Tze Chun’s “Cold Comes the Night,” opposite Bryan Cranston; and Mike Cahill’s “Another Earth,” with Brit Marling. Taylor’s onstage credits also include “Neighborhood 3: Requisition of Doom,” “The Shooting Stage,” “Henry IV” and “No. 11 Blue and White,” as well as numerous productions in Stephen Sondheim’s Young Playwrights Festival at the Cherry Lane Theater. A native of Shueyville, IA, Taylor and Northwestern University roommate comedian Billy Eichner both moved to New York after graduation, where Taylor manned the camera for Eichner's early “Billy on the Street” interviews, ambushing unsuspecting bystanders. He also appeared in parody sketches on “Creation Nation,” the web series he co-created with Eichner. Taylor currently resides in New York City.